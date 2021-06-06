Boxing
Social media reacts to Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition Social media reacts to Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition
Boxing

Social media reacts to Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition

9 hours ago

The energy in Hard Rock Stadium could be described as electric Sunday night — and for good reason.

Boxing legend and undefeated icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) took the ring against YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition match that captivated the sports world.

The 44-year-old Mayweather had not fought in four years — his last professional fight was Aug. 26, 2017, against Conor McGregor — but he made his way into the ring against the 26-year-old Paul, one of the planet's most recognizable YouTube sensations.

The exhibition was scheduled for eight rounds, with each round lasting two minutes and no winner being announced at the end.

Even so, there was no denying which of the two was the more dominant fighter on the night, as Mayweather displayed the hand speed and skills that made him one of the most revered fighters in the history of the sport.

At the end of the fight, that reverence was on full display from Paul, who let it be known that he was still in shock that he was able to grace the ring with one of boxing's all-time greats.

"He's one of the GOAT's, and in many ways, he controls this sport to the T, and that's what makes him great," he said.

With an exhibition that carried the energy of a heavyweight bout, there was plenty of reaction on social media, both good and bad.

Here are the top takes from the night.

Get more from Boxing Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Mayweather-Paul: What to Know
Boxing

Mayweather-Paul: What to Know

Mayweather-Paul: What to Know
"Money" Mayweather and Logan Paul haven't pulled any punches in the lead-up to their fight. Here's what you need to know.
22 hours ago
Packed with Su-spence
Boxing

Packed with Su-spence

Packed with Su-spence
Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao will square up with WBO and IBF titlist Errol Spence Jr. in August on FOX PBC pay-per-view.
May 24
Case for Canelo
Boxing

Case for Canelo

Case for Canelo
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez won another belt Saturday night, further staking his claim to the mythical pound-for-pound crown.
May 9
Social media reacts to Ruiz-Arreola
Boxing

Social media reacts to Ruiz-Arreola

Social media reacts to Ruiz-Arreola
In a fight that went the distance, Andy Ruiz Jr. defeated Chris Arreola via unanimous decision Saturday. Here are the highlights.
May 2
Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola: Win $1,000 for free on PBC PPV
Boxing

Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola: Win $1,000 for free on PBC PPV

Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola: Win $1,000 for free on PBC PPV
A heavyweight slugfest is on tap for Saturday night on FOX PBC pay per view, and you could win big, too. Here's how.
May 1
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks