Social media reacts to Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition

The energy in Hard Rock Stadium could be described as electric Sunday night — and for good reason.

Boxing legend and undefeated icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) took the ring against YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition match that captivated the sports world.

The 44-year-old Mayweather had not fought in four years — his last professional fight was Aug. 26, 2017, against Conor McGregor — but he made his way into the ring against the 26-year-old Paul, one of the planet's most recognizable YouTube sensations.

The exhibition was scheduled for eight rounds, with each round lasting two minutes and no winner being announced at the end.

Even so, there was no denying which of the two was the more dominant fighter on the night, as Mayweather displayed the hand speed and skills that made him one of the most revered fighters in the history of the sport.

At the end of the fight, that reverence was on full display from Paul, who let it be known that he was still in shock that he was able to grace the ring with one of boxing's all-time greats.

"He's one of the GOAT's, and in many ways, he controls this sport to the T, and that's what makes him great," he said.

With an exhibition that carried the energy of a heavyweight bout, there was plenty of reaction on social media, both good and bad.

Here are the top takes from the night.

