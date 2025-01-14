Professional Boxing
British heavyweight Tyson Fury announces retirement from boxing — again
Professional Boxing

British heavyweight Tyson Fury announces retirement from boxing — again

Published Jan. 14, 2025 10:16 p.m. ET

British heavyweight Tyson Fury has retired from boxing — again — one month after losing a rematch with Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk.

The 36-year-old Fury announced the decision in a short video posted on his Instagram account on Monday, which included a cryptic message.

"Hi everybody, I'm going to make this short and sweet. I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing," Fury said. "It's been a blast, I've loved every single minute of it and I'm going to end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side."

It was unclear why Fury made a reference to Turpin, a famed 18th century English highway robber and horse thief.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fury was upset with the unanimous decision when he lost the Dec. 21 rematch with Usyk in Saudi Arabia. However, Usyk landed 179 of 423 punches thrown (42%), while Fury landed 144 of his 509 punches, a 28% clip.

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury trade blows in their Dec. 21 rematch. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Fury had acknowledged making mistakes, notably by showboating too much, when losing their first fight in Riyadh in May by split decision.

British boxing fans had been hoping that Fury would next fight countryman Anthony Joshua, a bout that has been talked about for years but now looks unlikely to happen.

Fury has announced his retirement before, however, notably on his 34th birthday in August 2022.

But he was back fighting again two months later.

In April of that same year, the self-styled "Gypsy King" had already suggested he would retire earlier after knocking out Dillian Whyte with a brutal uppercut in front of more than 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

But he never did and won two more fights, against Derek Chisora and Francis Ngannou — an MMA fighter making his boxing debut — before finally meeting his match in Usyk.

Fury's record is 34-2-1, with 24 KOs.

The losses to Usyk were the only defeats in Fury's career, which began in 2008 and included one draw against American boxer Deontay Wilder in 2018.

After winning Ring magazine's Male Fighter of the Year award recently, Usyk thanked Fury in his own humorous way. The two became friends and spoke of their mutual respect.

"My friend, greedy belly, thank you so much, you (are) great my opponent," Usyk said, raising a clenched right fist.

Boxing promoter Frank Warren, who worked with Fury, told the BBC that he had not spoken to Fury prior to his retirement announcement.

"If that's what he wants to do, that's great. He's done everything he can do. Probably been the best British heavyweight of his generation by far," Warren told BBC radio. "Two-time world champion, two closely fought fights against Usyk. He's got plenty of money, got his wits about him, got a lovely family."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Professional Boxing Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252025 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes