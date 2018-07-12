Dennis Smith Jr’s Dallas mural better than LeBron’s in LA | The Dose
Sports with all the side effects
[MUSIC PLAYING] - Hey. It's Kaime.
- And I'm Grubes. Welcome to "The Dose."
- Well, everybody has heard the news. LeBron James has officially signed with the LA Lakers, and the city has a mural dedicated to "The King" himself.
- You know, that is a pretty sweet mural. But speaking of which, that reminds me that I actually commissioned a mural myself, and you can see it and [INAUDIBLE].
- You did?
- Oh, yeah.
GRUBES: Kaime, this is really exciting.
- Mm-hmm.
- Ta-da.
- This is it? Oh. Who is that? I don't get it. Oh. Oh, me? You think that's me?
- Yeah. I drew it myself.
- Great. Awesome. OK, um-- yeah. I'm gonna take you to the real mural.
- Why?
- This is a real mural.
- Oh, wow.
- It's the Dunking King of Dallas.
- Dennis Smith, Jr. Looks just like him.
- Yeah. OK, so we really need to work on your, uh-- art skills.
- Why? I'm the king of MS Paint.
- Oh, gosh. We'll catch you next time on "The Dose."
[MUSIC PLAYING]
