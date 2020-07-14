Chicharito scores first MLS goal, but Galaxy fall short vs. Timbers, 2-1

L.A. Galaxy’s new star, Chicharito, had two golden scoring opportunities early against the Portland Timbers, both of which he missed. Down 2-0 late, the former EPL star finally found the back of the net for the first time as an MLS player. However, it was too little too late for the Galaxy, who fell 2-1 in their first match of the MLS is Back tournament.

