Chicharito scores first MLS goal, but Galaxy fall short vs. Timbers, 2-1
Video Details
L.A. Galaxy’s new star, Chicharito, had two golden scoring opportunities early against the Portland Timbers, both of which he missed. Down 2-0 late, the former EPL star finally found the back of the net for the first time as an MLS player. However, it was too little too late for the Galaxy, who fell 2-1 in their first match of the MLS is Back tournament.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.