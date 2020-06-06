Dortmund earns much needed three points, blanks Hertha Berlin 1-0

Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin took a knee in solidarity on Saturday as players across the Bundesliga showed support for demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd. Both teams gave it their all but Dortmund pulled away at the 58' when Emre Can netted in a goal to keep Borussia's title hopes alive.

