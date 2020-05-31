Borussia Dortmund cruises past SC Paderborn thanks to Jadon Sancho’s second half hat-trick, 6-1 final

Video Details

Jadon Sancho exploded in the second half scoring a hat-trick in Dortmund’s 6-1 over SC Paderborn. Borussia Dortmund scored all six goals in the second half. With the win they pick up three crucial points in the race for the top of the Bundesliga standings with FC Bayern Munich.

