Mönchengladbach dominates Eintracht Frankfurt wire to wire in statement 3-1 win
- Alassane Plea
- Alassane Plea
- Bundesliga
- Eintracht Frankfurt
- Marcus Thuram
- Mönchengladbach
- Ramy Bensebaini
- soccer
-
Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram, and Ramy Bensebaini each found the back of the net as Mönchengladbach dominated Eintracht Frankfurt from start to finish. The Foals scored 35 seconds into the match and didn't look back.
