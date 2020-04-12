Heather O’Reilly on how Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan and USWNT will deal with Olympic schedule
Video Details
Former legendary U.S. midfielder Heather O'Reilly talks with Rob Stone about how the changed Olympic schedule may affect the USWNT roster, and how it could hurt or help team veterans like Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.