Kevin Molino’s two goals lead Minnesota United past Portland Timbers, 3-1
Video Details
Minnesota United got a huge season-opening road win over the Portland Timbers behind two goals from Kevin Molino. Luis Fernando Amarilla chipped in a goal as well as every goal in the match was scored in the second half and the Timbers were stuck with the home loss.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.