Watch Zlatan Ibrahimovic break LA Galaxy’s season goal record with a hat trick
Video Details
Zlatan Ibrahimovic gets his third career MLS hat trick which broke LA Galaxy’s season goal record with 26 in the 7-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City.
