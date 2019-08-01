Best of MLS All-Stars mic’d up
Video Details
- Atlanta United FC
- Atlético Madrid
- Brad Guzan
- Chris Wondolowski
- Los Angeles FC
- MLS
- San Jose Earthquakes
- soccer
- Walker Zimmerman
-
Desc: Brad Guzan, Walker Zimmerman and Chris Wondolowski were mic’d up during the MLS All-Star Game. Check out the best of their in-game interactions.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618