‘Tears of joy’: Alex Morgan explains her reaction to the USWNT’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™ win
Video Details
What a journey for Morgan and the USWNT. After the United States' 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™ Final win, Alex joined our own Karina Leblanc to explain just how tough it is to get to this stage and what it takes to finish the job.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618