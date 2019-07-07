‘Tears of joy’: Alex Morgan explains her reaction to the USWNT’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™ win

What a journey for Morgan and the USWNT. After the United States' 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™ Final win, Alex joined our own Karina Leblanc to explain just how tough it is to get to this stage and what it takes to finish the job.

