2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: United States’ Megan Rapinoe scores the penalty vs. Netherlands for a 1-0 lead | HIGHLIGHTS
Video Details
So much for the scoreless game! After a penalty in the box against the Netherlands, Megan Rapinoe stepped to the spot and buried the penalty to give the United States a 1-0 lead in the final of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
