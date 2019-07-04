FOX Soccer Tonight™: Players to watch in Women’s World Cup, Gold Cup Finals
- FIFA U-20 World Cup
- FIFA Women's World Cup
- Gold Cup
- netherlands
- soccer
The FOX Soccer Tonight crew breaks down which player to watch for the United States and Netherlands women as well as the United States and Mexico men as each prepare for championship matches on Sunday.
