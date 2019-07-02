2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Christen Press’ perfect header gets United States on the board first | HIGHLIGHTS
No Rapinoe, no problem! Christen Press made the most of Tobin Heath's absolutely outstanding cross, burying the header to give the United States a 1-0 lead vs. England in the semifinals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
