2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Alyssa Naeher’s clutch penalty save secures United States’ win vs. England | HIGHLIGHTS
Video Details
What a save! After VAR awarded a penalty and gave England a chance to tie things at 2-2, Alyssa Naeher came up clutch -- and stayed on her line -- for the epic save to keep the United States in front at 2-1 in the semifinals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
