2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: United States’ Megan Rapinoe scores the free kick for a 1-0 lead | HIGHLIGHTS

An early strike for the USA! After a yellow card just outside the box, Megan Rapinoe stepped up for the free kick and powered it through traffic to give the United States a 1-0 lead vs. France in the quarterfinals at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.

