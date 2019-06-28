2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: United States’ Megan Rapinoe scores 2nd goal vs. France | HIGHLIGHTS

Video Details

Make it another for Rapinoe! Alex Morgan's perfect ball gave way to Tobin Heath, who found Rapinoe, who buried her second goal of the match to give the United States Women's National Team a 2-0 lead vs. France in the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.

More Videos »