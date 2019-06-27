2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: England’s Ellen White scores off of Parris’ perfect assist for a 2-0 lead | HIGHLIGHTS
Video Details
Just a picture-perfect goal for England! Nikita Parris finds Ellen White in the box with a pinpoint pass, and White does the rest to put England up 2-0 on Norway in the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618