2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: England’s Ellen White scores off of Parris’ perfect assist for a 2-0 lead | HIGHLIGHTS

Just a picture-perfect goal for England! Nikita Parris finds Ellen White in the box with a pinpoint pass, and White does the rest to put England up 2-0 on Norway in the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.

