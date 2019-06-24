2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: United States’ Megan Rapinoe scores early penalty vs. Spain | HIGHLIGHTS

The United States drew a penalty just 5 minutes in, and Megan Rapinoe capitalized! The USWNT captain calmly buried the strike to give the US a 1-0 lead vs. Spain in the knockout stage at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.

