2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: USWNT’s Tobin Heath finishes United States’ record 18th group stage goal | HIGHLIGHTS
Video Details
Well, that was interesting! Tobin Heath scores from a tight angle, and the goal stands after a lengthy VAR review for a potential offside violation by Carli Lloyd. However, the goal stands -- and it's the United States' 18th of the group stage, the most ever in FIFA Women's World Cup™ history.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618