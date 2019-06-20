2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: USWNT’s Tobin Heath finishes United States’ record 18th group stage goal | HIGHLIGHTS

Well, that was interesting! Tobin Heath scores from a tight angle, and the goal stands after a lengthy VAR review for a potential offside violation by Carli Lloyd. However, the goal stands -- and it's the United States' 18th of the group stage, the most ever in FIFA Women's World Cup™ history.

