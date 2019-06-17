The United States faces a tough challenge vs. Sweden at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™
"Sweden are just a difficult team for the USWNT to break down. I think they will have a tough outing." Heather O'Reilly, Ari Hingst, and Eniola Aluko break down the USWNT's upcoming match vs. Sweden to close out the group stage at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
