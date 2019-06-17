2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Norway’s Isabell Herlovsen scores their second penalty vs. South Korea for a 2-0 lead | HIGHLIGHTS
Norway have gotten it done from the spot, as both of their first two goals vs. South Korea came on penalties in the two teams' final group stage match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™. Watch Isabell Herlovsen pick up her 61st international goal, 3rd most all time for Norway.
