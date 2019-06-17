2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Germany’s Alexandra Popp makes up for earlier miss with a header to go up 3-0 | HIGHLIGHTS
After a point-blank miss on a wide-open net, Popp buried a header at the end of the first half to give Germany a 3-0 lead over South Africa in the group stage at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
