Amerikaner Abroad Matchday 21 | 2019 Bundesliga Season
Video Details
Ian Joy, Jovan Kirovski, and Alexi Lalas discuss Tyler Adam's success in the Bundesliga. On matchday 21, the FOX team focuses on Weston McKennie's strong performance versus Bayern Munich.
