Lindsey Horan scores equalizer in the 90th minute | 2018 TOURNAMENT OF NATIONS
- Algarve Cup
- australia
- Australia
- Australia
- FIFA World Cup
- Lindsey Horan
- NWSL
- soccer
- United States
- United States
-
Watch Lindsey Horan score the equalizer for the Unites States against Australia in the 90th minute at the 2018 Tournament of Nations.
