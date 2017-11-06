Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Sending in the free kick, looking for Anibaba. It falls in front. The shot is in! It's Dylan Remick. The man whose slip allowed Asprilla to score, the former Seattle Sounder, giving the Houston on the away goals tiebreaker.

- I'm looking over to the right of me. It's DeMarcus Beasley sitting there, trying to hear that contact. Because he's the one that went on there to replace him. And he did slip just moments ago.

This is a tremendous finish. Attinella's unsighted, lot of bodies in front of him. He just hooks it over his shoulder. We said at 1-0 it was still game on. And now it well and truly is.

- One goal--