Katai, Frankowski help Fire beat Orlando City 5-2 in finale

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Przemyslaw Frankowski scored twice, Aleksandar Katai added a goal and an assist and the Chicago Fire beat Orlando City 5-2 on Sunday in the season finale for both teams.

C.J. Sapong’s goal in the 61st minute to give the Fire a 2-1 lead. Katai tapped a pass to Fabian Herbers on the baseline, who first-timed a pass to Sapong for the one-touch finish from point-blank range.

Tesho Akindele first-timed a pass from Benji Michel that bounced off the post and then deflected off goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm into the net to give Orlando City a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute. Katai played a low cross to Sapong that Orlando City’s Kyle Smith redirected for an own goal to tie it in the 17th.

Katai scored again in the 63rd and Frankowski added a goal in the 67th minute to before Michel ran onto a through ball by Sacha Kljestan and side-footed the finish to make it 4-2 in the 74th. Frankowski capped the scoring in the 87th minute.

Chicago (10-12-12) is unbeaten, with two wins, in its last five games.

Orlando City (9-15-10) is winless in its last eight games dating to a 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on Aug. 14.