Jesus double leads Man City past Everton 3-1

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City showed there was no lasting damage from last week’s surprise defeat at Chelsea as the Premier League defending champions beat Everton 3-1 Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus scored twice and substitute Raheem Sterling grabbed the other goal to lead City back to the top of the standings ahead of second-placed Liverpool’s standout game against rival Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

Jesus pounced on a throughball from Leroy Sane to slide the ball under England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and give the home side the lead midway through the first half.

The Brazil forward made it 2-0 with a powerful close-range header from another Sane assist in the 50th minute, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Everton hope of mounting a comeback when he nodded in a cross from Lucas Digne 15 minutes later.

Sterling restored City’s two-goal advantage when he headed in a center from Brazil midfielder Fernandinho in the 69th.