FIFA transfer reforms target $400M for lower-tier clubs
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA believes it can direct up to $400 million each year toward clubs worldwide entitled to a share of transfer fees paid for their former players.
FIFA says a key part of intended transfer market reforms will “ensure clubs are adequately rewarded for training players.”
Since current transfer rules were updated in 2001, clubs have been due training compensation and solidarity payments from transfers paid in the careers of players they helped nurture.
FIFA acknowledges the “overly complicated and burdensome” system of calculating payments is understood by too few clubs.
A clearing house will aim to process transfer payments more efficiently.
FIFA research suggests tens of millions of dollars were paid to clubs last year instead of their entitlement of at least $350 million.
