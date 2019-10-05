FC Cincinnati faces DC United in conference play

FC Cincinnati (6-22-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (13-10-10, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington, D.C.; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DC United plays FC Cincinnati in Eastern Conference play.

DC United is 7-5-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. DC United leads the Eastern Conference with only 38 goals allowed.

FC Cincinnati is 4-13-4 against Eastern Conference teams. FC Cincinnati is 3-1-1 when it scores a pair of goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. DC United won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wayne Rooney has 11 goals and seven assists for DC United. Ola Kamara has three goals over the last 10 games for DC United.

Emmanuel Ledesma has six goals and four assists for FC Cincinnati. Allan Cruz has four goals over the last 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: DC United: 4-4-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.4 assists, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

FC Cincinnati: 1-6-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.6 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Jalen Robinson (injured), Oniel Fisher (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Darren Mattocks (injured), Spencer Richey (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured), Kekuta Manneh (injured).