Tony Gwynn: The near-.400 hitter and Padres legend | YOU KIDS DON'T KNOW
DECEMBER 1, 2020 Fox Sports
Reggie Jackson & his legendary three-homer World Series game | YOU KIDS DON'T KNOW
OCTOBER 18, 2020 Fox Sports
Chris Broussard: Kevin McHale is 'one of the best to ever to it'
JULY 20, 2020 Fox Sports
Chris Broussard: George “Iceman” Gervin, "one of greatest scorers in NBA history”
JULY 16, 2020 Fox Sports
Chris Broussard: Cheryl Miller 'changed basketball forever'
JULY 6, 2020 Fox Sports
Chris Broussard: Penny Hardaway was one of basketball’s “most unique and gifted players"
JUNE 30, 2020 Fox Sports
Chris Broussard: Moses Malone was a NBA 'trailblazer'
JUNE 24, 2020 Fox Sports
Chris Broussard: Jordan on the Wizards, one of basketball's 'biggest misconceptions'
JUNE 15, 2020 Fox Sports
Chris Broussard on Julius Erving, one of basketball's 'greatest innovators'
JUNE 8, 2020 Fox Sports
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 'literally changed the game' --- Chris Broussard
MAY 26, 2020 Fox Sports
Chris Broussard: John Stockton and Karl Malone were a 'lethal combination'
MAY 18, 2020 Fox Sports
Patrick Ewing: 'He's one of the top 10 centers of all time'
MAY 10, 2020 Fox Sports
Dennis Rodman: 'He's the greatest role player of all time' | FOX SPORTS
APRIL 29, 2020 Fox Sports
Chris Broussard on Isiah Thomas: 'He’s the only superstar that can say he beat Jordan, Magic and Bird all in their primes.'
APRIL 16, 2020 Fox Sports
“No one has hit more unforgettable clutch shots. Reggie Miller is mad clutch” --- Chris Broussard
APRIL 8, 2020 Fox Sports
Chris Broussard: "You rave about Zion Williamson, well the first Zion was Charles Barkley!"
MARCH 27, 2020 Fox Sports
"You kids just don't know how good Larry Bird was!" Chris Broussard's inside look at Celtics legend
MARCH 12, 2020 Fox Sports
