Home
Scores
Watch
PAY PER VIEW
2022 World Cup
Odds
Stories
Search
Sign In
Account
SPORTS & TEAMS
PLAYERS
SHOWS
PERSONALITIES
SPORTS
SPORTS & TEAMS
PLAYERS
SHOWS
PERSONALITIES
SPORTS
NFL
NCAA FB
MLB
NBA
NCAA BK
NASCAR
Soccer
USFL
NHL
Golf
Premier Boxing Champions
WWE
UFC
WNBA
NCAAW BK
Tennis
Motor Sports
Professional Bowlers Association
Horse Racing
Westminster Kennel Club
Olympics
SHOWS
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed
MONDAY | 9:30 AM
on
The Herd with Colin Cowherd
The Skip Bayless Show
Club Shay Shay
What's Wright? With Nick Wright
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
TOM RINALDI PRESENTS: WESLEY
The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
First Things First
MONDAY | 7:30 AM
on
Out of Character with Ryan Satin
Titus & Tate
Speak for Yourself
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
FRIDAYS AT 8/7C
on
The People's Sports Podcast
NASCAR Race Hub
MONDAY | 5:00 PM
on
Alexi Lalas' State of the Union
FOX NFL Sunday
FOX NFL Kickoff
FOX Bet Live
Big Noon Kickoff
Breaking The Huddle
FIFA World Cup - Top Moments
FIFA WORLD CUP - TOP MOMENTS
SHOWS
>
FIFA WORLD CUP - TOP MOMENTS
VIDEOS
VIDEOS
EPISODES
SOCIAL
ABOUT
Italy becomes first back-to-back winner: No. 86 | Most Memorable Moments in World Cup History
1 HOUR AGO
•
Fox Sports
First Golden Goal: No. 87 | Most Memorable Moments in World Cup History
21 HOURS AGO
•
Fox Sports
Bebeto rocks the baby: No. 88 | Most Memorable Moments in FIFA World Cup History
1 DAY AGO
•
Fox Sports
'No era penal': No. 89 | Most Memorable Moments In FIFA World Cup History
2 DAYS AGO
•
Fox Sports
Letchkov header stuns Germany: No. 90 | Most Memorable Moments In FIFA World Cup History
3 DAYS AGO
•
Fox Sports
Pelé Runaround: No. 91 | Most Memorable Moments in FIFA World Cup History
4 DAYS AGO
•
Fox Sports
El Tri tops Die Mannschaft: No. 92 | Most Memorable Moments in FIFA World Cup History
5 DAYS AGO
•
Fox Sports
Matthäus' Run & Rocket: No. 93 | Most Memorable Moments in FIFA World Cup History
6 DAYS AGO
•
Fox Sports
Oh my, Oliseh: No. 94 | Most Memorable Moments in FIFA World Cup History
AUGUST 18
•
Fox Sports
Japanese fans take fandom to the next level: No. 95 | Most Memorable Moments in FIFA World Cup History
AUGUST 17
•
Fox Sports
José Luis Chilavert's free kick: No. 96 | Most Memorable Moments in FIFA World Cup History
AUGUST 16
•
Fox Sports
Michael Laudrup Assist: No. 97 | Most Memorable Moments in FIFA World Cup History
AUGUST 15
•
Fox Sports
The Cuauhtemiña: No. 98 | Most Memorable Moments in FIFA World Cup History
AUGUST 14
•
Fox Sports
Jürgen Klinsmann's famous flick: No. 99 | Most Memorable Moments in FIFA World Cup History
AUGUST 13
•
Fox Sports
Eric Wynalda's free kick: No. 100 | Most Memorable Moments in FIFA World Cup History
AUGUST 12
•
Fox Sports
Lionel Messi's Miracle: No. 101 | Most Memorable Moments in FIFA World Cup History
AUGUST 11
•
Fox Sports
Top Leagues
NFL
College Football
NBA
MLB
PBC Boxing
USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed
The Herd with Colin Cowherd
First Things First
Club Shay Shay
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports
FOX Bet Super 6
FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows
FOX Sports Personalities
NASCAR Standings
MLB Standings
2022 NFL DRAFT
MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these
Terms of Use and
Updated Privacy Policy |
Advertising Choices |
Do Not Sell my Personal Info |
Closed Captioning
Help
Press
Advertise with Us
Jobs
FOX Cincy
RSS
Sitemap
FS1
FOX
FOX News
Fox Corporation
FOX Sports Supports
FOX Deportes