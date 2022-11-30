FIFA WORLD CUP - MY JOURNEY VIDEOS

FIFA WORLD CUP - MY JOURNEY
Tyler Adams is grateful for sacrifices that led him to 2022 FIFA World Cup

3 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Brenden Aaronson: From a New Jersey basement to the 2022 FIFA World Cup

4 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Haji Wright on earning his USMNT spot ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

5 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Antonee Robinson's father paved his path to 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

5 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
USMNT's Gio Reyna on his personal journey to the 2022 FIFA World Cup

NOVEMBER 26 Fox Sports
USMNT's Sergiño Dest reflects on his journey to the 2022 FIFA World Cup

NOVEMBER 26 Fox Sports
USMNT's Kellyn Acosta talks highs and lows leading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup

NOVEMBER 25 Fox Sports
Goalkeeper Matt Turner is honored to represent the USMNT in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

NOVEMBER 24 Fox Sports
USMNT's Walker Zimmerman looks to inspire with a 2022 FIFA World Cup win

NOVEMBER 24 Fox Sports
USMNT's Christian Pulisic on his personal journey to the 2022 FIFA World Cup

NOVEMBER 23 Fox Sports
Yunus Musah recounts getting the call to join USMNT for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

NOVEMBER 23 Fox Sports
