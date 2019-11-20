Wild Breakaway: Momentum beginning to build
- Alex Stalock
- Buffalo Sabres
- Minnesota Wild
- NHL
- Zach Parise
Alex Stalock bounced back with a win and Zach Parise scored two more goals. Tom Chorske says the Minnesota Wild are starting to build some momentum following their 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
