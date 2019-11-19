Wolves Fastbreak: KAT opens up offense in Utah
Video Details
Karl-Anthony Towns made 3s and grabbed rebounds in Utah, opening up opportunities for his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates. Annie Sabo and Kevin Lynch have more in tonight's Wolves Fastbreak.
