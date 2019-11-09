Wolves’ Gorgui Dieng on using his platform to change lives in Senegal
Minnesota Timberwolves veteran Gorgui Dieng received the Offseason NBA Cares Community Assist Award for his work providing medical equipment and supplies to families and children back home in Senegal, but he says the work he's doing isn't about winning awards.
