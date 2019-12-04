Western Conference-leader St. Louis and Pittsburgh face off

St. Louis Blues (18-5-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-9-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading St. Louis Blues take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Article continues below ...

The Penguins are 10-3-2 at home. Pittsburgh is sixth in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Evgeni Malkin with 1.0.

The Blues are 10-2-3 on the road. St. Louis ranks seventh in the NHL shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.1 goals on 29.5 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Nov. 30, St. Louis won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 15 goals, adding 12 assists and totaling 27 points. Malkin has totaled four goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Ryan O’Reilly leads the Blues with 20 total assists and has recorded 26 points. Brayden Schenn has scored four goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .947 save percentage.

Penguins: 4-3-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

Penguins Injuries: Brian Dumoulin: out (lower body), Bryan Rust: day to day (lower body), Justin Schultz: out (lower body).

Blues Injuries: None listed.