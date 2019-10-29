Washington visits Toronto following shootout win

Washington Capitals (8-2-3, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (6-5-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits Toronto after the Capitals knocked off Vancouver 6-5 in a shootout.

Toronto went 28-18-6 in Eastern Conference action and 23-16-2 at home a season ago. The Maple Leafs scored 3.5 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.0 last season.

Washington finished 48-26-8 overall and 33-14-5 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Capitals scored 3.3 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.0 last season.

The teams face off for the second time this season. The Capitals won the last matchup 4-3.

Maple Leafs Injuries: John Tavares: out (upper body).

Capitals Injuries: None listed.