Vegas takes on Los Angeles on 4-game losing streak

Vegas Golden Knights (9-8-3, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (7-11-1, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas aims to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory against Los Angeles.

Article continues below ...

The Kings have gone 2-4-0 against division opponents. Los Angeles has scored seven power-play goals, converting on 10.3% of chances.

The Golden Knights are 6-4-1 in Western Conference play. Vegas averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Brayden McNabb leads the team serving 26 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 13, Vegas won 5-2. Paul Stastny scored two goals for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with seven goals and has totaled 21 points. Alex Iafallo has totaled three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 18 points, scoring eight goals and adding 10 assists. William Karlsson has recorded four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

Kings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.