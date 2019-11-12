Vancouver faces Nashville on 4-game skid

Nashville Predators (9-5-3, third in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (9-6-3, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver aims to break its four-game losing streak when the Canucks take on Nashville.

The Canucks are 4-4-2 in Western Conference games. Vancouver has scored 16 power-play goals, converting on 21.9% of chances.

The Predators are 6-3-2 against conference opponents. Nashville has scored 65 goals and is second in the NHL averaging 3.8 goals per game. Filip Forsberg leads the team with eight.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 15 assists and has collected 21 points this season. Brock Boeser has totaled six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Forsberg leads the Predators with eight goals and has 13 points. Nick Bonino has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-2-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-3-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, four penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Canucks Injuries: None listed.

Predators Injuries: None listed.