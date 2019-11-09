Toronto hosts Philadelphia following overtime win

Philadelphia Flyers (8-5-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit Toronto after the Maple Leafs beat Vegas 2-1 in overtime.

Article continues below ...

The Maple Leafs are 5-4-3 in conference matchups. Toronto has scored 57 goals and is eighth in the league averaging 3.4 per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 13.

The Flyers are 4-2-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Philadelphia has converted on 21.7% of power-play opportunities, recording 13 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 2, Toronto won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 14 assists and has recorded 18 points this season. Matthews has totaled six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with seven goals and has 16 points. Claude Giroux has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.