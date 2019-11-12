St. Louis plays Arizona, aims for 5th straight home win

Arizona Coyotes (10-6-2, third in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (12-3-3, first in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts Arizona looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Blues are 8-0-1 against Western Conference opponents. St. Louis ranks eighth in the league recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.9 assists.

The Coyotes are 5-2-2 in Western Conference play. Arizona has surrendered 11 power-play goals, killing 79.6% of opponent chances.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Bouwmeester leads the Blues with a plus-five in 18 games played this season. Brayden Schenn has scored five goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with a plus-seven in 18 games played this season. Michael Grabner has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Blues: 9-1-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: None listed.

Coyotes Injuries: Jason Demers: day to day (lower body).