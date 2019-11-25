Sharks visit the Kings after overtime victory

San Jose Sharks (12-11-1, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (9-13-1, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose visits the Los Angeles Kings after the Sharks took down New York 2-1 in overtime.

The Kings are 4-6-0 in division games. Los Angeles has given up 21 power-play goals, killing 72% of opponent chances.

The Sharks are 4-5-0 against Pacific Division opponents. San Jose averages 11.9 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Barclay Goodrow leads the team serving 40 total minutes.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Walker leads the Kings with a plus-eight in 23 games played this season. Anze Kopitar has totaled five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Logan Couture has recorded 24 total points while scoring five goals and totaling 19 assists for the Sharks. Timo Meier has collected four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Sharks Injuries: Melker Karlsson: day to day (upper body), Tomas Hertl: day to day (ankle).