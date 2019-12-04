Sharks visit the Hurricanes after Couture’s 2 goal-game

San Jose Sharks (15-12-1, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (16-10-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host San Jose after Logan Couture scored two goals in the Sharks’ 4-2 victory over the Coyotes.

Article continues below ...

The Hurricanes are 8-5-0 at home. Carolina has converted on 21.2% of power-play opportunities, recording 18 power-play goals.

The Sharks are 6-6-1 on the road. San Jose averages 11.5 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Brenden Dillon leads the team serving 44 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 16, San Jose won 5-2. Evander Kane scored three goals for the Sharks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has recorded 29 total points while scoring 11 goals and adding 18 assists for the Hurricanes. Teuvo Teravainen has recorded three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Couture has collected 28 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 20 assists for the Sharks. Erik Karlsson has totaled 10 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Hurricanes Injuries: Martin Necas: day to day (lower body).

Sharks Injuries: None listed.