San Jose takes on Edmonton, looks for 6th straight home win

Edmonton Oilers (13-6-3, first in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-10-1, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts Edmonton looking to continue its five-game home winning streak.

Article continues below ...

The Sharks are 3-4-0 against the rest of their division. San Jose averages 12.3 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Barclay Goodrow leads the team serving 40 total minutes.

The Oilers are 3-1-1 against Pacific Division opponents. Edmonton ranks sixth in the NHL shooting 11.0% and averaging 3.2 goals on 29.0 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Nov. 12, San Jose won 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl has recorded 21 total points while scoring 10 goals and adding 11 assists for the Sharks. Logan Couture has collected 12 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 16 goals and has 43 points. Connor McDavid has totaled 11 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .872 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: None listed.

Oilers Injuries: None listed.