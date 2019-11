San Jose plays Los Angeles in conference matchup

Los Angeles Kings (10-13-2, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-12-1, sixth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose and Los Angeles square off in Western Conference play.

Article continues below ...

The Sharks are 5-5-0 against division opponents. San Jose averages 12.0 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Brenden Dillon leads the team serving 44 total minutes.

The Kings are 8-9-1 in conference play. Los Angeles has surrendered 21 power-play goals, killing 73.7% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 25, San Jose won 4-3. Timo Meier scored a team-high two goals for the Sharks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Couture leads the Sharks with 20 assists and has recorded 25 points this season. Tomas Hertl has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Sean Walker leads the Kings with a plus-eight in 25 games played this season. Anze Kopitar has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Sharks: 8-2-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Tomas Hertl: day to day (ankle).

Kings Injuries: None listed.