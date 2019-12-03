San Jose hosts Washington after Couture’s 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (19-4-5, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-12-1, fourth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts the Washington Capitals after Logan Couture scored two goals in the Sharks’ 4-2 victory over the Coyotes.

The Sharks are 9-6-0 at home. San Jose averages 11.5 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Brenden Dillon leads the team serving 44 total minutes.

The Capitals are 11-2-1 on the road. Washington ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by John Carlson with 1.0.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Couture leads the Sharks with 28 points, scoring eight goals and registering 20 assists. Timo Meier has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 20 goals and has 31 points. Carlson has totaled nine assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Sharks: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: None listed.

Capitals Injuries: Nicklas Backstrom: day to day (upper body).