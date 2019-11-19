Pittsburgh hosts New York after shootout victory

New York Islanders (14-3-1, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (11-7-2, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host New York after the Islanders beat Philadelphia 4-3 in a shootout.

The Penguins are 3-1-1 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has surrendered five power-play goals, killing 89.1% of opponent opportunities.

The Islanders are 10-2-1 in Eastern Conference play. New York is last in the NHL recording 28.2 shots per game.

Pittsburgh knocked off New York 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 7. Bryan Rust scored two goals for the Penguins in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 16 points, scoring nine goals and adding seven assists. Rust has recorded 10 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 10 total assists and has recorded 14 points. Derick Brassard has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 9-0-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Penguins: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Penguins Injuries: Kris Letang: out (lower body).

Islanders Injuries: Leo Komarov: out (illness).