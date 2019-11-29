Penguins visit the Blue Jackets after Guentzel’s 2 goal-game

Pittsburgh Penguins (14-7-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (10-10-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host Pittsburgh after Jake Guentzel scored two goals in the Penguins’ 8-6 victory against the Canucks.

The Blue Jackets are 2-3-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Columbus has given up 14 power-play goals, killing 80.3% of opponent chances.

The Penguins are 5-5-3 in Eastern Conference play. Pittsburgh is fifth in the NHL recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 5.8 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 5, Pittsburgh won 7-2. Jared McCann scored a team-high two goals for the Penguins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with 17 points, scoring 10 goals and adding seven assists. Oliver Bjorkstrand has totaled three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Guentzel leads the Penguins with 14 goals and has 25 points. Evgeni Malkin has recorded 17 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-1-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.

Penguins Injuries: Justin Schultz: out (lower body).